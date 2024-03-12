Domestic call in Oakdale results in gunfire exchange, standoff; suspect in custody

An overnight standoff that began after shots were fired at officers in Oakdale has ended with one person in custody.

While police say no one was injured, members of law enforcement agencies from across the metro rushed to the area to help the Oakdale officers in a situation that was similar to what unfolded in Burnsville last month.

The incident started as a domestic call involving a man with a gun around 10 p.m. Monday, and police learned a woman and her baby were in the car with that man.

Nick Newton, Chief of the Oakdale Police Department, says when officers caught up to the car, the suspect didn’t stop, and instead lead officers to a home on Graystone Avenue. There, Chief Newton says the suspect got out and started shooting at officers as he ran inside the home.

Police at one point were pinned behind their squad cars as the suspect continued to fire.

The SWAT team eventually got to the scene and were able to get officers out of the line of fire with the help of an armored vehicle.

Newton says officers did fire back at the suspect, but the number of rounds exchanged is still being determined.

As for the woman and the baby, they are both safe and unharmed, and the suspect eventually surrendered around 1 a.m. Tuesday.

“Very disheartening to see this happen to our police officers,” said Chief Newton. “They’re there to help someone who was involved in a domestic situation, and they were confronted with a person who pointed a firearm at them and started shooting rounds at them.”

Chief Newton adds his officers have been to the home before but couldn’t immediately tell 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS exactly how many times they were called to that address, or what for.