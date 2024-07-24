Dog attacks 7-year-old in Brooklyn Park; 2nd dog attack in less than a week

Brooklyn Park Police are reporting another child was injured in the second dog attack in the city in less than a week.

On Tuesday, the Brooklyn Park Police Department received a report that a 7-year-old girl was attacked by a dog around 4:40 p.m.

Officers arrived at the 7500 block of Janell Avenue North and found the girl had received superficial injuries from the attack.

Brooklyn Park police continued to look for the dog in the area, which was at large. While officers attempted to secure the dog, they said the animal attempted to attack another child.

Officers said they killed the dog, and the incident is still under investigation.

It’s the second dog attack in Brooklyn Park in less than a week. A 3-year-old boy was attacked by two dogs on Friday, putting the boy in critical condition. Another, an adult, was severely injured as well.