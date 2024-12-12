Distillery and cocktail room to move into former Northfield News building

One Northfield business hopes to bring new life to the city’s historic downtown.

Loon Liquor Company plans to open a distillery and cocktail room in the former Northfield News building next fall. The company is currently in an industrial park in Northfield.

“We’re been working towards this for 15 years,” co-owner Mark Schiller said. “We’re really going to help put Northfield, Minnesota on the map.”

Northfield city officials hope the move will help bring more visitors to downtown Northfield.

“Getting people walking through downtown, stopping at other shops, all the awhile with the idea of getting to Loon Liquors,” Northfield Economic Development Coordinator Nate Carlson said. “I think it’s going to be fantastic for Northfield’s economy.”

Thanks to state grants over the last few years, the city of Northfield has invested $3 million into downtown improvements.