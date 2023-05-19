DFL moves closer to permanently banning candidate from party’s endorsement

DFL leaders hold emergency meeting after ward 10 convention chaos

Minnesota’s DFL Party is a step closer to banning a person from ever seeking and receiving its endorsement.

The decision was made Thursday night during an emergency meeting with DFL leaders. It stemmed from what happened over the weekend at an endorsement convention in Minneapolis where according to police, multiple people said they were assaulted.

While Ward 10 incumbent Aisha Chughtai and candidate Nasri Warsame were seeking the DFL’s endorsement, chaos ensued, and neither candidate has taken responsibility.

DFL Party Chairman Ken Martin said Thursday he believes the Warsame campaign plays a big role in the blame.

“We expect campaigns to help prepare their delegates and supporters for conventions,” Martin said during the virtual meeting.

“If tensions start to rise, we expect campaigns to play an active role in defusing those tensions. Instead, the Warsame campaign poured fuel on them until some of their supporters decided to lash out,” Martin added.

The meeting was held to not only condemn the violence but also propose new bylaws to try and prevent Saturday’s events from happening again. After a private discussion and some public debate, leaders of the DFL party approved the bylaws.

Next, Martin says a notice will be sent to the DFL State Central Committee for the bylaws to be reviewed for final approval. If that happens, Warsame can never seek or receive the party’s endorsement ever again.

Bylaw 1, as amended:

The Minnesota DFL State Executive Committee, upon a 2/3 vote of its members who are present and eligible to vote, can immediately and permanently disqualify an individual from seeking the DFL endorsement or letter of support at any level if the individual or supporters or their campaign have engaged in, incited or consciously condoned physical assault, threats of violence, or violent acts while actively campaigning or participating in any function of the DFL Party.

Bylaw 2, as amended:

The Minnesota DFL State Executive Committee, upon a 2/3 vote of its members who are present and eligible to vote, can permanently remove or ban any individual from elected or appointed party position, including serving as delegates or alternates to a convention, at any level, if that individual as engaged in, incited or consciously condoned physical assault, threats of violence, or violent acts during any function of the DFL Party. Because of the timely threat to members of the DFL Party, this action will be immediate and require no formal hearing or removal process by the Code of Conduct Committee.

Bylaw 3:

No member or employee of any organization (including DFL community caucuses, DFL community outreach organizations, and other non-DFL affiliated organizations) that has endorsed a candidate previous to DFL endorsement shall preside over a DFL endorsing convention at any level. This prohibition shall include the positions of convention co-chair, secretary, parliamentarian, teller, and credentials committee chair.

After party officials passed those bylaws, chair Marin proposed another motion aimed at barring Warsame from getting endorsed:

Contingent upon ratification of Bylaw 1 and Bylaw 2, the State Executive Committee hereby permanently disqualifies Nasri Warsame from seeking and receiving DFL endorsement or letters of support at any time in the future for any office.

Before the private debate, Warsame’s campaign manager, Abshir Omar, addressed the meeting, expressing frustrations over how this has been handled.

“We should not allow this type of behavior to take place in any of our official party events,” Omar said, adding: “And, [there] needs to be consequences for things like this, but we need to adjudicate this fairly [and] make sure all sides are heard from, and not just one side.”