Days before trial, defendant in Feeding Our Future case enters guilty plea

One of the defendants charged under the indictment for the Feeding Our Future Executive Director Aimee Bock, Abdulkadir Nur Salah, entered a guilty plea in federal court Tuesday ahead of his case going to trial next week.

In the massive pandemic relief fraud case, 14 people were named under the indictment for Bock.

Salah, 38, pleaded guilty to wire fraud. His other charges will be dismissed at sentencing.

He is facing up to 20 years in prison and fines of up to $250,000.

Jointly, Salah and the other defendants in the case owe $44 million in restitution.

Another Feeding Our Future defendant is expected to plead guilty Tuesday afternoon.

Next week jury selection starts for Bock's trial.

