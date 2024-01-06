Deaths of husband and wife in Lincoln County are being investigated as murder-suicide

The deaths of a man and woman in Lake Benton on Thursday are being investigated as a murder-suicide, Lincoln County Sheriff Bob Bushman told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS.

The Midwest Medical Examiner identified the two as husband and wife Irwin and Sandra Goertz, 80 and 81, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Office.

Sandra’s death was ruled a homicide by multiple gunshot wounds. Irwin’s death was ruled a suicide by a single gunshot wound, authorities said.

Authorities are still investigating the circumstances that led to the two shootings.

“A lot of people don’t realize the impact that an incident like this has on a rural, tight-knit community like Lake Benton,” Bushman said. “Many folks here are related to each other, and most people know one another. When a tragedy like this occurs, it’s like everyone has lost a family member.”