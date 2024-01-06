Deaths of husband and wife in Lincoln County are being investigated as murder-suicide
The deaths of a man and woman in Lake Benton on Thursday are being investigated as a murder-suicide, Lincoln County Sheriff Bob Bushman told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS.
The Midwest Medical Examiner identified the two as husband and wife Irwin and Sandra Goertz, 80 and 81, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Office.
Sandra’s death was ruled a homicide by multiple gunshot wounds. Irwin’s death was ruled a suicide by a single gunshot wound, authorities said.
Authorities are still investigating the circumstances that led to the two shootings.
“A lot of people don’t realize the impact that an incident like this has on a rural, tight-knit community like Lake Benton,” Bushman said. “Many folks here are related to each other, and most people know one another. When a tragedy like this occurs, it’s like everyone has lost a family member.”
If you or someone you know is experiencing abuse, several resources are available to offer help. For immediate help, contact:
- The National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233.
- Minnesota Day One at 866-223-1111.
- The Women’s Advocates crisis line at 651-227-8284.
More than 12 million people just in the U.S. are affected by domestic violence every year, according to the National Domestic Violence Hotline.
The organizations listed above can help connect victims to resources like safe shelter, advocacy, legal help and support groups.
The National Domestic Violence Hotline also offers tips for identifying abuse and supporting victims of abuse. CLICK HERE to see those.
Other organizations that can help include:
- Violence Free Minnesota at 651-646-6177 or 800-289-6177.
- Battered Women’s Legal Advocacy Project at 612-343-9842.
- Mending the Sacred Hoop at 888-305-1650.
- Minnesota Coalition Against Sexual Assault at 612-209-9993.
Minnesota also has a list of many other resources for victims of crimes that can be found HERE.