Investigation underway after woman, man die in Lincoln County

Authorities say two people are dead following an incident in Lincoln County.

According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a home on South Center Street in Lake Benton just after 8 p.m. Thursday for a reported medical emergency.

When first responders arrived, they found a woman had died and a man was critically injured. Despite being brought to the Tyler Hospital, the man died from his injuries.

Neither the man nor the woman have been identified.

Authorities didn’t specify the kind of injuries the man died from but did say a gun was found at the scene.

Both the man and the women were brought to the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office in Ramsey so autopsies could be done to determine their exact causes of death.

As of this time, authorities say there is no threat to the community, and the deaths are believed to be an isolated incident.