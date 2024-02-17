Dealership makes most of a bad situation after UTV crashed through store with ‘Scratch and Dent sale’

An East Metro dealership is making the most out of an unfortunate situation.

Christmas morning, a man broke into Tousley Motorsports and took a UTV on a joyride through the store — causing hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage. He plowed through three garage doors, a fence, displays and some other UTVs.

The store decided to have a ‘Scratch and Dent’ sale to offload the damaged vehicles.

The offending UTV — deemed the “Infamous Die-Hard Christmas Ranger by the store — was on sale with a steep discount, along with 12 other damaged vehicles.

A manager told 5 EYEITNESS NEWS that the sale is kind of a healing experience after such a loss. They added that it’s been a busy day with customers coming to show support and buy the items on sale.

“It has been crazy… It was like Black Friday, like people bum rushing through the front doors so it was good to see,” said manager Jenilee Dost. “I’m glad to see some people got to have a little bit of fun with it with us. This is getting out the bad hoodoo that came with this and like close the chapter, get it out of the way and move on.”

Austin Erickson was arrested in connection with the incident and was charged with felony burglary, property damage and vehicle theft.