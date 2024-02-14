Tousley Motorsports holding ‘scratch and dent sale’: Shoppers can buy UTV that drove through store

Tousley Motorsports announced it will host a ‘scratch and dent sale’ Saturday morning — the items included are those that were damaged when a man broke into the store and drove a UTV through it.

According to the store’s Facebook event, 13 units will be for sale as is, without a warranty. This includes the infamous ‘Die-Hard Christmas Ranger’ that the store says plowed through three garage doors and a fence.

The dealership’s surveillance cameras captured intense moments, including the suspect driving a side-by-side vehicle in the store, knocking over displays, running over motorcycles and eventually crashing through a garage door, almost hitting a Ramsey County deputy.

Law enforcement officials found 30-year-old Austin Erickson from Little Canada riding south on International Drive near the dealership. He was arrested, after reportedly trying to run away, for receiving stolen property, possession of burglary tools, criminal damage to property and fleeing.