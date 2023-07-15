Construction zone on I-94 sees two semi-trucks overturn in two days

Construction zone on I-94 sees two semis overturn in two days

A construction zone on I-94 in the east metro is becoming a near-daily trouble spot.

Two days in a row, semi-trucks hauling trailers have overturned on westbound I-94. That stretch along the interstate will be under construction until the fall.

On Thursday, a red truck hauling two trailers tipped over, shutting down westbound I-94 near Stagecoach Trail in Lakeland.

Then Friday, not far down the road, a semi rolled over in Afton, backing up traffic for miles.

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety (DPS) says that data shows it’s the fifth work zone crash on that stretch of I-94 in the last two weeks.

This week’s wrecks caused traffic jams for miles during the morning rush hour.

The Minnesota State Patrol says no one’s been seriously hurt.

We reached out to MnDOT about the crashes, and the agency sent us this statement in response:

Safety is a priority at MnDOT. We are aware of the issue and looking to make some modifications to improve the situation. The staging on the I-94 Oakdale to St Croix construction project is typical of other interstate construction projects in the metro area and the state. MnDOT is urging motorists to do their part by always being attentive, driving with caution and slowing down in work zones where workers are present.

For now, MnDOT is asking drivers to pay attention, drive cautiously, and slow down in work zones.