Westbound I-94 closed for crash Thursday morning

The westbound lanes of Interstate 94 are closed Thursday morning for a crash near Lakeland, Minn.

Minnesota Department of Transportation cameras near Stagecoach Trail show a semi lying on its side.

Traffic is being diverted towards Highway 95 north to Stillwater or south towards Afton Boulevard.

The Minnesota State Patrol said the incident is a single-vehicle crash involving a semi and a tractor-trailer. The driver sustained non-life-threatening injuries, officials say.

Authorities do not yet have an estimate for when I-94 will reopen.

Check back for updates.