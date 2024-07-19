Community rallies around White Bear Lake teen battling brain cancer

The community is rallying around a White Bear Lake teenager battling cancer.

In April, 17-year-old Gabe Kessel was diagnosed with an extremely rare and aggressive form of brain cancer.

Doctors told Kessel’s parents their son has eight to 12 months to live. They’ve organized fundraisers for Gabe to help pay for an experimental drug.

“He is going to make it,” Gabe’s father, Joe Kessel, said. “He’s going to be one of that 1% that actually gets past this.”

On Saturday, a fundraiser for Kessel is being held all day at Tommy’s Express Car Wash on Highway 61 in White Bear Lake.