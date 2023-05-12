Committee to discuss versions of legislature’s marijuana bills

Members of the legislative conference committee will hold its first meeting on Friday regarding the legalization of recreational marijuana in Minnesota.

The meeting is the next step in the process of legalizing the drug.

Previously, two versions of the same bill passed in the House and the Senate. The group has to work out the differences between the bills before it can go to the governor to be signed into law.

In the House, members debated a bill for hours, tabled it, and then debated again the following day before the legislation passed by a vote of 71-59.

Meanwhile, the senate bill passed by a vote of 34-33.

Friday’s meeting gets underway at 9:30 a.m.

KSTP Chief Political Reporter Tom Hauser will have more on Friday’s meeting during this evening’s newscasts.

