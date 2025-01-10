Combat medic to medical school: First-of-its-kind program at U of M

A first-of-its-kind program at the University of Minnesota is giving combat medics a chance to become doctors.

The Military Medic to Medical School Program launched this fall, offering veterans a pathway to medical school.

“We all think about being a doctor but we’ve never really had the opportunity to translate our skills,” said Sgt. Taylor Ritchot, a combat medic in the Minnesota Army National Guard.

Ritchot enlisted in the military at the age of 17.

She was deployed to the Middle East in 2021, serving in Kuwait, Qatar, Egypt and Saudi Arabia as the U.S. military pulled out of Afghanistan.

She worked as a medic at a field hospital, helping hundreds of patients.

“We get these critical patients that come in and I find myself being able to kind of calm the storm,” Ritchot said. “But i just really didn’t think I’d ever have the opportunity to go to medical school because I didn’t do the traditional route to get there.”

Ritchot was one of three students accepted into the inaugural cohort of the U’s new program.

The program provides combat medics a year of hands-on help to prepare for medical school, including coaching sessions, a seminar course, finishing up prerequisite classes and preparing for the MCAT.

As long as they meet the program requirements, they will have guaranteed spots at the University of Minnesota Medical School.

“I really want to have the face of our medical school represent all Minnesotans. We have a lot of veterans in Minnesota,” said Dr. Jill Foster, Assistant Dean for Pipelines and Pathways at the University of Minnesota Medical School. “Every time I meet with them, I’m more and more impressed with just the grit that these folks have.”

When asked what combat medics bring to the table in a medical school environment, she said, “They’re creative problem-solvers. Leadership and teamwork just comes natural to them.”

However, veterans often face barriers to pursuing careers in medicine.

“Some of them started out with shaky academics before they joined the military. Those grades from 10 to 20 years ago are killing their grade point averages, so medical schools aren’t even looking at them,” Foster said. “But these folks are so great. You wouldn’t believe the things they’ve done. They have that lived experience.”

Funding to launch this new program came from the family of William Anderson, a man who served in World War II and hoped to return home to become a doctor.

He was killed in action.

His brother Roger graduated from the University of Minnesota Medical School in 1952.

He is now donating back to the school in the hopes of supporting educational opportunities for veteran medics.

“That’s why this program is so special because it gives veterans like myself an opportunity to go to medical school,” Ritchot said.

She hopes to someday work as a trauma surgeon.

“I think working in really high-pressure situations is something we’re really good at,” Ritchot said. “I’m really, really excited about this opportunity.”

The University of Minnesota is currently accepting applications for its next cohort of students, who will begin the pathway program in the fall of 2025 and medical school in the fall of 2026.

