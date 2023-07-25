Cleanup underway after storms cause damage, power outages in east metro, western Wisconsin

Xcel Energy also reported around 20,000 customers lost power from the storms. As of 11 a.m. Tuesday, around 1,700 people were still without power, according to the company’s outage map.

Cleanup and power restoration efforts are underway Tuesday after a powerful outburst of storms Monday afternoon caused damage and outages in parts of the eastern Twin Cities metro and western Wisconsin.

In addition to leaving trees down in several areas, storms blew a roof off an apartment building in Hudson. Xcel Energy also reported around 20,000 customers lost power from the storms. As of 11 a.m. Tuesday, around 1,700 people were still without power, according to the company’s outage map.

In North Hudson, chainsaws were buzzing Tuesday morning and people were working to pick up what Mother Nature left behind.

An 11-year-old boy told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS his family was forced to sleep in their basement to stay cool after storms knocked their power out Monday afternoon and it hadn’t been restored by morning.

Several others said they’ve never experienced a storm as strong and as sudden as Monday’s.

“I saw a gust of rain, the fence went blowing,” Ryder Stoltz said. “We had to go to the basement. I was so nervous and scared. I was just shaking.”

In the Twin Cities metro area, it was a similar story. Multiple blocks in White Bear Lake, White Bear Township and Vadnais Heights lost trees, and hail was seen in Blaine.

“It was like 10 minutes and then it was done. That’s how fast it was and people got into their units and hoped for the best,” Elizabeth Nelson from Vadnais Heights said.

Fortunately, no injuries have been reported from the storms.

Now, a stretch of extreme heat will arrive in the state. Click here to see the latest weather forecast.