Pop-up storms cause damage in east metro, western Wisconsin
Storm leaves trail of damage in western Wisconsin
A brief outburst of storms Monday afternoon uprooted trees and caused some damage across parts of the east Twin Cities metro and western Wisconsin.
Scenes captured by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS and sent in by viewers showed uprooted trees in White Bear Lake, Vadnais Heights and western Wisconsin.
A picture sent in by Veronica Frye in North Hudson, Wisconsin, even showed a roof apparently collapsed on top of vehicles.
No reports of injuries were immediately received.
Xcel Energy also reported nearly 200 power outages affecting around 17,000 people as of 5 p.m.
See some of the images captured by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS viewers below and send in your pictures here.
See the latest weather forecast and radar here.