Classic Monopoly board game creating new St. Paul edition

It’s a game most of us played growing up.

Monopoly, the classic board game, is creating a St. Paul edition.

The game maker is looking for ideas from the public for what should appear on the board.

“Whatever makes St. Paul special, that’s what we want to feature in the game,” it said. “We want to hear from you about the favorite hole-in-the-wall joints, mom and pops, all the way up to some of the biggest internationally known companies, organizations, non-profits, restaurants, sports teams, schools, you name it.”

You can submit ideas to: SaintPaul@toptrumps.com or online.

The Monopoly St. Paul edition will be released next summer.