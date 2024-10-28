City leaders say fentanyl to blame for encampment violence, councilmember says there’s more to the issue

After multiple homeless encampment shootings over the weekend, city leaders express the dire need for a solution to an ongoing challenge.

Minneapolis City Councilmember Jason Chavez called homeless encampments a complicated issue and taking action will take time.

A recurring theme played out near homeless encampments in Minneapolis. There were two different shootings this weekend, leaving three people killed and three others injured.

“We know as soon as these encampments move in, we have an increase in crime in the area,” Chief Brian O’Hara of the Minneapolis Police Department said.



City leaders say the main issue is clear.



“We need to be honest and call a spade a spade. This is not about lack of shelter, it’s about fentanyl,” Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said.



“The opioid epidemic has to do, in part, with our homelessness issue, but it’s not just that,” Chavez said.



Chavez is pushing for another Avivo village, like the one that already exists in north Minneapolis.

It’s an indoor tiny home shelter with wrap-around services that Chavez said remain at capacity.



He explained the solution is more housing and resources.



“I had a big meeting about this a couple of months ago with my residents about solutions, and since then, my office has been working really hard,” he said. “My office is moving forward on a variety of new budget amendments to address this issue head on. I can’t do this work alone.”



He added more shelter and resources are only possible with funding.



“This is unacceptable,” Chavez said. “It’s clear that our city needs to be more proactive about addressing these issues, and part of that is being bold with being willing to move funding into addressing these issues.”



Chavez also mentioned he needs help from the city, county, state, and federal government to address the issue, and everyone has to be on the same page.

Minneapolis police are still investigating the two shootings and if they’re connected.