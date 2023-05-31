Cities again dealing with lifeguard shortage

Summer weather has arrived and that means many Minnesotans will be heading to lakes and pools. However, many cities are still looking for lifeguards.

Lifeguards are in short supply again across the U.S. this year, and the Twin Cities is no exception.

A Minneapolis Park and Recreation spokesperson says the city has 110 lifeguards on staff so far, which is about the same number as last year. The city needs 180 lifeguards to be fully staffed.

Due to the shortage, the city says outdoor beaches are taking the brunt of staffing shortages, with just Lake Nokomis and Wirth Lake set to have regular staffing.

Regardless of whether the lake has a lifeguard on duty, the city is encouraging people to swim with a buddy, stay in designated swimming areas and, for parents, make sure children are within arm’s reach.

Minneapolis is currently hiring lifeguards and has more information online for anyone interested.