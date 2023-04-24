Charges: Teen ‘decided’ to run over, kill pedestrian in St. Cloud

A teenager accused of intentionally running over and killing a pedestrian last week in St. Cloud is now facing murder charges.

Authorities say 70-year-old Norbert John Olmscheid was walking on the sidewalk Friday near the 1700 block of Sixth Avenue North when the teen suspect allegedly drove onto the path in a stolen vehicle and hit him from behind.

According to a criminal complaint filed Monday in Stearns County, the alleged driver, 16-year-old Israel Muyaya Madimba, will stand trial as an adult on charges of first-degree premeditated murder and second-degree intentional murder. He faces life in prison without parole if convicted on the first-degree murder charge.

Prosecutors say Madimba admitted to stealing the vehicle from the St. Cloud YMCA after finding the key in a locker. In a post-arrest statement, the defendant said he saw Olmscheid walking on the sidewalk and “decided to run him over.”

The complaint goes on to say Madimba trailed the victim slowly at first before accelerating the vehicle. He told investigators he was listening to a song about murder.

Madimba made his first court appearance on Monday. During that hearing, a judge set his bail at $1 million with conditions or $2 million without conditions. His next hearing is scheduled for May 8.