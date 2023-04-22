16-year-old steals vehicle, intentionally hits and kills 70-year-old man, St. Cloud police say

A 16-year-old from Sauk Rapids intentionally hit a 70-year-old man with a stolen vehicle on Friday, Saint Cloud police said.

Around 8 p.m. Friday, officers responded to a call of a pedestrian getting hit by a vehicle. Officers on scene found a 70-year-old man from St. Cloud who was unresponsive.

Investigators determined that the man was walking on a walking path between 9th Avenue and 6th Avenue North, when he was hit by a vehicle that was driven by a 16-year-old.

The 70-year-old victim later died at the hospital.

The 16-year-old ran from the scene but was arrested by officers. Investigators determined that the teen had stolen the vehicle a few blocks away from the site of the crash.

A short time after stealing the vehicle, the teen admitted to driving up onto the walking path and intentionally hitting the 70-year-old.

The teen is in custody at a juvenile detention center in Stearns County and is being held on charges related to second-degree murder. His motive is still unknown.

The victim will be identified by the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office.

The St. Cloud Fire Department, Mayo Ambulance Service and Minnesota State Patrol assisted in responding to the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.