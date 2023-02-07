Charges: Man shot, killed cousin at Newport Transit Center

A man has been arrested and charged after he admitted to shooting and killing his cousin Monday at the Newport Transit Center.

Sylvester Tremaine Jones, 37, faces one count of second-degree intentional murder in connection with the death of 39-year-old Terrell McIntyre.

According to a criminal complaint, a 911 caller reported a man slumped over and unresponsive in an SUV in the transit center parking lot around 11 a.m. Monday morning. Washington County sheriff’s deputies called to the scene found McIntyre in the vehicle dead with multiple gunshot wounds.

The witness who called 911 told deputies he saw a man walking away from the area about 20 minutes earlier. Using surveillance video and speaking with businesses in the area, investigators tracked the man to a home on the 1700 block of First Avenue, a few blocks south of the shooting scene, according to the complaint.

Deputies served a search warrant at the home Monday night and arrested Jones. Authorities say he admitted to shooting his cousin, McIntyre. Deputies also recovered a gun that matched the .22-caliber rounds found at the crime scene.

Jones told deputies he had arranged for McIntyre to pick him up at the parking lot and take him to Target and that he had shot his cousin “between eight and ten times,” the criminal complaint states.

Jones remains in custody and is set to make his first court appearance on Wednesday.