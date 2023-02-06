Sheriff’s office: Man found dead at Newport transit center, homicide investigation underway

Authorities are investigating after finding a man dead in the parking lot of a transit center Monday morning, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

After receiving a 911 call for an “unknown medical situation,” Washington County deputies found a man in his 30s “slumped over in the driver’s seat of an SUV” just before 11 a.m. at the Newport Transit Center.

The sheriff’s office and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are investigating the man’s death as a homicide.

A sheriff’s office representative tells 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS deputies found the man with “obvious signs of trauma.”

The agencies say nothing currently indicates his death was a random incident. No other details were immediately available.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about the man or his death to call Detective Sullivan at 651-430-7884.

The man’s name and official cause of death are expected to be released at a later time by the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office.