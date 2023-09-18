Charges filed against teen accused of filming self with gun outside Edina High School

A teen now faces criminal charges after he allegedly posted a threatening video to Snapchat on Thursday while outside Edina High School.

The incident caused the high school and neighboring Valley View Middle School to hold classes remotely on Friday as a precaution.

According to a juvenile petition filed in Hennepin County, the video shows someone holding a handgun with an extended magazine inside a car with the caption, “Come outside b****.” The video tilts up to reveal the front doors of Edina High School.

Snapchat alerted the FBI to the threat, and federal agents then informed Edina police, who began an investigation, charging documents state. Police matched the Snapchat user who posted the video to a cellphone belonging to the 17-year-old defendant. Investigators tracked the phone to an address in Minneapolis near the defendant’s home.

Officers executed a search warrant at the teen’s apartment Thursday night and recovered his cellphone, along with clothes matching the outfit seen in the video. The boy was also placed under arrest.

When brought in for questioning, the defendant insisted his Snapchat had been hacked and invoked his right to remain silent.

Prosecutors have charged him with threats of violence and possession of a gun or ammunition by a minor. Court records show he had a detention hearing scheduled for Monday afternoon.

Police say the teen had never been a student at Edina High School.