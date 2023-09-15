Investigation of “credible threat” moves classes online Friday for Edina High, Valley View Middle Schools

An investigation is underway Friday after Edina school officials say a person who had a weapon made a credible threat at the Edina High School campus on Thursday night.

According to a letter sent to families and staff at Edina High and Valley View Middle Schools, the threat was not made inside the building.

The letter goes on to say police investigated the threat overnight, and they are working on leads. Classes for both schools have been moved online out of caution.

No word on what the threat was, or what kind of weapon the person had. A description of the suspect hasn’t been released.

Additional details are expected to be released to families and staff sometime Friday morning.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS has asked the school and police for additional details on the investigation and will update this article when information becomes available.