Charges: Driver was on Snapchat before crashing into school bus full of kids in Hibbing

A teen driver was using Snapchat moments before crashing into a school bus back in September, causing it to roll over with more than 20 kids inside, according to charging documents filed in St. Louis County.

Authorities say a Toyota Rav 4 driven by 19-year-old Svea Lynn Snickers collided with a school bus the morning of Sept. 12 at the intersection of Highway 5 and Townline Road in Hibbing.

According to a criminal complaint, Snickers ran a stop sign, hitting the side of the bus and causing it to skid sideways and roll into a ditch. Minnesota State Patrol troopers obtained data from her vehicle, which showed she was heading between 48-53 mph right before the crash and did not hit the brakes.

In an interview with state troopers, Snickers said she had been on her phone in the moments leading up to the crash. At first she said she was sending a voice text on Snapchat but then admitted to recording a video. A search warrant of her cellphone found she had taken a screenshot in the app “seconds before a 911 call was initiated.”

The bus driver, 52, and 21 kids inside the school bus were injured, and authorities reported 10 kids and both drivers were transported by ambulance for treatment.

Charging documents show the kids injured in the crash ranged in age from 5-17 years old. Five children suffered broken bones or concussions, and medical reports indicate several others experienced bruising, cuts and pain.

Snickers faces five felony counts and 17 gross misdemeanor counts of criminal vehicular operation in connection with the crash. She was charged via summons and is due to appear in court on Jan. 30.