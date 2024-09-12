12 injured after school bus rolls in St. Louis County

A school bus crash Thursday morning in northern Minnesota injured 12 people, including 10 students, officials said.

According to the Hibbing Fire Department, a school bus carrying 20 Cherry School students collided with another vehicle around 7:50 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 5 and Townline Road in Hibbing. The bus rolled on its side, and one caller reported seeing students crawling out of the bus.

A “mass casualty system” response ensued, and several neighboring agencies sent first responders to the scene, Hibbing Fire Chief Erik Jankila said. “That resulted in having more ambulances than patients on scene,” he added.

Everyone inside the bus was able to get out on their own, and first responders checked with the school to make sure all students were accounted for. In all, 10 kids and the bus driver were transported by ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver and sole occupant of the other vehicle, a Toyota RAV4, had to be extricated and was airlifted to Essentia Health in Virginia with life-threatening injuries.

Editor’s note: An earlier report stated 12 students were injured. This story has been updated to reflect the correct number of injuries.