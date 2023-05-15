Man found dead inside Minneapolis home, another arrested on suspicion of 3rd-degree murder

Police say they arrested a man suspected of administering an “undetermined narcotic” after another man was found dead inside a Minneapolis home at around 11 a.m. Friday.

A news release from the Minneapolis Police Department says officers and other first responders went to a home near the intersection of 15th Street West and Spruce Place for a report of a person not breathing.

The man was found dead when authorities arrived.

Homicide investigators say they found evidence that shows an “undetermined narcotic” may have been administered by a 39-year-old man named Delwayne Wesley Center, who also lived at the location and was known to the man found dead.

Center was arrested and booked at Hennepin County Jail on suspicion of third-degree murder, the news release states.

Minneapolis police say the investigation continues and the Hennepin County medical examiner will release the dead man’s name and cause of death.