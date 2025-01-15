Chaotic legislative session enters 2nd day, brimming with lawsuits

It appears Republicans in the State House are pushing forward, despite the drama of the first day of the legislative session on Tuesday.

They elected a new House Speaker after Secretary of State Steve Simon adjourned the session for the day while the DFL members were boycotting.

Day 2 of the session begins at noon on Wednesday, and the battle between House Republicans and Democrats is growing bigger, with both sides alleging the other is breaking the law.

Now, the Supreme Court is getting involved for two separate reasons.

At 10 a.m. on Wednesday, the Supreme Court heard arguments in a lawsuit filed by Republicans earlier this month against Governor Tim Walz and Ramsey County.

Republicans say Walz broke election laws when he issued a special election for House District 40B, which is scheduled for Jan. 28. Republicans say the earliest the special election should happen is Feb. 5, because state law requires waiting 22 days after the session to make that decision.

This was sparked after Democrat Curtis Johnson was ruled ineligible to take office because he didn’t live in his district. This took House Democrats from 67 to 66 members.

“At some point, there will be a special election to fill this vacancy. It’s a question of when. It’s a question of under what authority.”

Simon on Tuesday said state law requires 68 members to do business, but Republicans ignored that statement and elected Rep. Lisa Demuth as Speaker.

Simon filed a lawsuit against Lisa Demuth on Tuesday, alleging that Republicans “lacked a constitutionally required quorum” when they elected her Speaker.

Now, House Democrats are suing Republicans for breaking the law, saying Republicans shouldn’t be able to do any business without 68 members there.