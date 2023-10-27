CDC: RSV antibody treatment in short supply

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a Health Alert Network (HAN) Health Advisory on Monday alerting clinicians to the shortage of the nirsevimab-alip antibody treatment, which is administered to infants to prevent Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV).

The CDC is recommending clinicians reserve the antibody treatment for infants under 6 months old and infants with underlying conditions that put them at risk for contracting the virus, according to the HAN advisory.

The antibody treatment is also being prioritized for Indigenous and Alaska Native children between 8 months and 19 months old who live in remote regions, as transporting children with severe RSV in those areas is more challenging.

Most people infected with RSV catch the virus during the first year of their life, according to the CDC. The virus is the leading cause of hospitalization among infants in the U.S. and the highest number of cases infect infants younger than 3 months.

The nirsevimab-alip antibody treatment is a new, one-time shot that contains a lab-made antibody that helps the immune system fight off the virus. Sold under the brand name Beyfortus, the drug was developed by AstraZeneca and Sanofi.

In July, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved it, and the next month the CDC recommended it for infants born just before or during the RSV season and for those less than 8 months old before the season starts. They also recommended a dose for some 8- to 19-month-olds at higher risk of a serious illness.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.