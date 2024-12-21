Catholic Charities Giving Tree event aims to extend the season of giving to those in need

As thousands pass through the mall ahead of the holidays, one group is hoping shoppers extend the season of giving to strangers.

“They’re already here at the mall… out doing their holiday shopping,” said Elizabeth Lyden, vice president of engagement for Catholic Charities Twin Cities.

The Catholic Charities Giving Tree at the Mall of America is a 32-year-old tradition where people can simply pick an item from the tree to support those in need.

“On the trees are gift request ornaments,” said Lyden. “So it’s the things that we need the most throughout the year. We serve over 33,000 of our neighbors in need. And these items allow them to be successful.”

Those items could be clothing, hygiene products or books.

The Giving Tree event comes with visits from therapy animals, Christmas card decorations and the option to make cold-weather care packages.

“A lot of the people that we serve experience housing instability, homelessness and other things,” Lyden added. “And it’s just a really nice way for people in the community to come together to do something that makes a difference and allow one of our neighbors to know that people are thinking about them and we are all in this together.”

You can find the giving tree at the Macy’s Court until 10 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

