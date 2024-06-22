Carver County Sheriff’s Office arrest man for allegedly shooting a family dog

On Thursday the Carver County Sheriff’s Office arrested 55-year-old Patrick Darryl Will from Northwood Young America in connection to a dog being shot multiple times.

Will is facing felony charges of overwork/mistreat animal torture for allegedly shooting a family dog on June, 15. The investigation began after a family dog had returned to its owner’s house with several gunshot wounds. The injuries were so severe that the animal had to be put down.

Will was booked into the Carver County Jail and held for court.