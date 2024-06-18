Officials investigating after dog found shot in Carver County

Carver County officials are investigating a recent incident in which a dog was put down after it was shot and severely injured in a rural part of the county.

Deputies responded to a home in Young America Township just before 6 p.m. on Saturday on a report that a family dog had been shot, according to Carver County Sheriff Jason Kamerud.

Sheriff Kamerud said a family member was walking the dog to the end of their driveway when they lost sight of the dog.

About 15 minutes later, the dog returned home with several severe gunshot wounds and was taken to a vet hospital, where it was decided the dog had to be put to sleep due to its condition.

Carver County officials are investigating the incident.

Anyone who has information about this incident or any crime is asked to contact the Carver County Sheriff’s Office at 952-361-1212. To remain anonymous, you may leave a message on the tip line at 952-361-1224. You may also use the tip form on the Sheriff’s Office website.