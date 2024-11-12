Carter announces relief of medical debt for thousands of St. Paul residents

St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter announced Tuesday that $40 million worth of medical debt has been wiped away for 32,000 people.

Carter says the goal is to help 43,000 St. Paul residents who are struggling to pay for expenses to become medical debt-free within the year. These people are either considered to be low-income or have very high bills.

As reported by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS last year, Carter announced the Medical Debt Forgiveness Plan, which includes using $1.1 million from federal COVID relief funds. The City Council then passed the measure by a vote of 4-3. They partnered with a national non-profit called Undue Medical Debt, and the group says on average, $1 relieves $100 of medical debt.

RELATED: St. Paul mayor proposes 2024 budget

Tuesday’s debt cancellation moves the city to about the halfway mark to the city’s goal of erasing $110 million for St. Paul residents.

Meanwhile, on the statewide level, the Minnesota Debt Forgiveness Act has been in effect since June. The law makes it so providers can’t refuse necessary care because of an unpaid debt. It establishes automatic income-based levels for debt repayment.