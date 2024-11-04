Minnesota Twins 1B Carlos Santana named winner of Gold Glove Award

Minnesota Twins first baseman Carlos Santana has been named the recipient of the 2024 Rawlings Gold Glove Award.

Santana is the latest Twin to receive the award since 2017, when Byron Buxton and Brian Dozier were named recipients.

Last season, the 38-year-old Dominican Republic native played in 146 games defensively, making 139 starts, while committing four errors in 1,094 chances over 1,250 innings at first base for the Twins, according to a spokesperson for the team.

Other American League first-time winners in addition to Santana include Kansas City shortstop Bobby Witt Jr., Royals pitcher Seth Lugo, Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh, Houston third baseman Alex Bregman, Toronto center fielder Daulton Varsho, Boston right fielder Wilyer Abreu and Mariners utilityman Dylan Moore.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.