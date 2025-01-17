Capital One: Some accounts, deposits affected by technical issue; services to gradually return

Capital One is reporting an outage that has been affecting multiple users since Thursday; as customers report Friday morning, they are still waiting for services to return.

According to posts made by the company on X, formerly Twitter, the outage is a technical issue they’re experiencing with a third-party vendor. This issue, according to Capital One, has caused issues for account services, deposits and payment processing for portions of their consumer, small business and commercial banks.

“We’re working closely with our provider to resolve this issue and restore processing as quickly as possible,” Capital One wrote on social media Thursday. “We expect services to gradually begin to return to normal throughout today and the majority of issues to be resolved by tomorrow morning.”

We are experiencing a technical issue with a third-party vendor that is temporarily impacting some account services, deposits, and payment processing for portions of our consumer, small business, and commercial bank. — Capital One (@AskCapitalOne) January 16, 2025

However, as of 6:45 a.m. Friday, multiple customers reported their accounts are still experiencing issues, with many stating they’ve been unable to access their deposits or add money to their accounts. Many stated frustration that their paychecks had still not been deposited, preventing them from making important purchases.

“We know it’s important to have your money when you need it, so we apologize for any inconvenience this is causing and we appreciate your patience while we work to get this resolved,” Capital One said Thursday.

Capital One has indicated they will waive some fees customers receive during the outage.

In response to a customer’s complaint Friday morning, Capital One said: “We will care for all reasonable fees incurred as a result of this incident once our services are restored.”

At this time, Capital One hasn’t given an exact time for services to fully return.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS has reached out to Capital One and will update this article when – or if – a response is given.