Capital One says ‘substantial progress’ has been made in addressing technical issue

A technical issue that prevented some Capital One users from making deposits into their accounts has reportedly been making progress, according to the company.

A spokesperson for Capital One reached out to 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS Saturday with an update on their ongoing technical issue with a third-party vendor.

The spokesperson said Capital One had restored functionality to most users’ accounts as of Saturday afternoon.

“We have made substantial progress in resolving our third-party vendor issue with FIS,” the spokesperson wrote in a statement to 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS. “We have restored full account functionality and processed outstanding transactions for most of our customers, and are completing work to restore full service to all of our customers as soon as possible. We recognize the frustration this issue has caused and will continue to provide updates. We sincerely apologize to our valued customers.”

The outage had been ongoing since Thursday, with Capital One expressing hope the issue would have been resolved by Friday.

However, the problem persisted into Saturday, with users continuing to state their paychecks and other deposits were still not showing up in their accounts, resulting in canceled doctor trips, unpaid bills and other delayed payments.

Capital One acknowledged the issue and said they were still working to ensure full service to customer’s accounts would

Capital One has not given a time for when they believe services will be completely restored.