‘Candlelight and Ice’ event helps welcome in 2025

There were several things happening around the Twin Cities on Tuesday evening to welcome in 2025.

One popular New Year’s Eve event is “Candlelight and Ice” at Woodlake Nature Center in Richfield. For several years, the luminary event has brought families together.

Patty Taylor is one of many volunteers that make the event possible.

“It’s just a special way to start the new year,” Taylor said. “A lot of people have a lot of good memories here, but it means a lot to me.”

Woodlake Nature Center is dedicated to environmental education & conservation.