Canadian Black Hawk helicopters patrolling Minnesota border along with conservation officers

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police have launched new Black Hawk helicopters, along with Manitoba Conservation Officers are now patrolling the border with the United States, including with northern Minnesota.

“Everybody in Manitoba right now is paying attention to building up the relationship with the United States of America,” said Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew. “Having a strong and secure border is important to us.”

Manitoba officials announced on Monday that conservation officers will now be used to look for drug and human trafficking.

A little more than a week ago, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police launched Black Hawk helicopters to work the border — including the Minnesota border with Manitoba. “I’m sure you’ll probably hear it, might see it — it will be flying on the Canadian side,” said RCMP Assistant Commissioner Lisa Moreland. The new helicopters allow the RCMP to deploy teams of officers quickly if they detect people crossing the border in regions where conditions and the elements can be harsh.

Credit: Serge Gouin, RCMP-GRC

“If you’re not prepared, that area is unforgiving,” Moreland said. “Having the Black Hawk to be able to respond quickly I can tell you it will help tremendously,” Moreland said. Last week, President Donald Trump mentioned possibly imposing 25% tariffs soon on Mexico and Canada — as the United States tries to stop illegal immigration and the flow of fentanyl.

U.S. Customs agents seized 43 pounds of fentanyl at the Canadian border last fiscal year, compared with more than 21,000 pounds (21,100) at the Mexico border.

U.S. Border Patrol FY2024 data shows more than 1.5 million people encountered or apprehended on the southern border with Mexico, compared to more than 23,000 people apprehended on the Canadian border.

“I think it’s unfortunate that the President of the United States has to tell us that we need to secure our border better,” said Dave Carlson, a top government official in the municipality of Emerson-Franklin in Manitoba. “I think a lot of people have felt that it’s not secure enough.”

“The additional eyes and ears on the border is really a good thing because we have seen those tragedies when people cross in inclement weather and get themselves into a bad situation,” Carlson said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.