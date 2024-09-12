Camden Social aiming for change in North Minneapolis

A Minneapolis restaurant striving to change the narrative is expanding after a year of success on the northside.

Camden Social is located on Lyndale Avenue North where a troubled bar used to be for decades, but this restaurant is starting a new conversation.

Tucked inside a Minneapolis restaurant, there’s a recipe for change.

“The vision is creating space for the neighborhood and for the community to gather and feel safe enjoy some great food, great cocktails and great cigars,” Alfonso Mayfield, Camden Social co-owner, said.

Last August, Alfonso “Fonzie” and Kathryn Mayfield made a 10-year idea a reality.

Camden Social quickly became the talk of north Minneapolis.

The co-owners explained the question they got the most when they had the idea was, “Why the northside?”

“That’s probably the biggest question that everybody was asking. Something that we always say to our guests is ‘because we deserve it,’” Alfonso said. “We wanted to make sure that everybody felt safe. All of northside is not a space where you have to avoid, right?”

When you walk in the door, you’re greeted with vibes of a supper club with innovative food, signature cocktails and cigars.

But what keeps the regulars coming back, you can’t find on a menu.

“To come in here and feel like, not only do I know the owners, but to come in here and feel like I belong here is very important,” Jaton White, patron, said.

Regulars explained the Mayfields are not only creating a safe space, they’re filling a void.

“It doesn’t have to be this huge, grandiose process where we’re going 20 minutes away to enjoy a great meal and signature cocktails,” Kathryn said. “I asked myself, “Why don’t we have this?”

Right on Lyndale Avenue North, the Mayfields found a northside star to brighten up the narrative.

“It can be intimidating, right? That narrative is difficult, but part of the reason why we wanted to be here is to change that,” Alfonso said.

The vision does not stop here. A covered patio is being designed to expand operations.

The owners also mentioned the goal is to have another restaurant with this same concept in Minneapolis to make sure all communities have access to a similar space.

The Camden Social is open every day except Monday and Tuesday.