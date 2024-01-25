The Camden Social breathes new life into restaurant scene in north Minneapolis

It’s been open for several months, and it’s now hard to get a table, or seat at the bar, on most weekend nights at The Camden Social restaurant, located at 4601 Lyndale Avenue North.

Fonzie Mayfield, and his wife Kathryn, told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS their goal was to create a space where people from the Camden neighborhood could come together and enjoy a great atmosphere.

“It was something that was missing over here and you know we wanted to create a fun and social space for this side of town,” said Fonzie Mayfield. “And, we deserve it. We need it.”

Kathryn Mayfield said it was also about giving people who live in the neighborhood, or nearby, a chance to work in close proximity to where they live.

“It was very emotional, I would say, for me. I am feeling that way right now speaking about it, but it’s that important,” said Kathryn Mayfield. “And, it’s really important that we have a space where we can bring all of those people together because that’s what the heart of the Northside really is.”

And, both Mayfields told KSTP it’s a chance to change the perception of the Northside as a dangerous place.

“We could have created this space anywhere and one of the false narratives about North Minneapolis is that it’s a dangerous place and they don’t have enough spaces that’s entertaining,” said Fonzie Mayfield.

Minneapolis City Council member LaTrisha Vetaw said the Mayfields worked hard to meet city regulations and worked with public safety leaders to make sure the restaurant would not become what it had been in previous years, which was a bar most neighbors and police found to be challenging.

“Because it wasn’t always seen as a positive business,” said Vetaw. “They’re changing that narrative that the Northside is a bad place that you can’t go have an experience.”