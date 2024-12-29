Busy travel day Sunday as people head home after the holidays

AAA says Sunday could be the busiest travel day nationwide during the busiest travel season on record.

Many people are flying home, as it is the Sunday after Christmas.

MSP International Airport is on track for a 6% increase in travelers from Dec. 20-Jan. 6. Thursday was the busiest day for Minnesota, but Sunday will be busier nationwide.

If you’ve experienced a flight issue, this is the first holiday season where the new transportation department rule is in effect — requiring airlines to give customers automatic cash refunds for canceled or significantly delayed flights.

And for those hitting the roads on Sunday, AAA says between noon and 6 p.m. is the worst time to drive. Peak congestion will be around 4:30 p.m. in the metro this afternoon for drivers on I-94 heading west into Minneapolis.