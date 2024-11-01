Businesses anxious for construction to wrap at 50th and France in Edina

Soon businesses and drivers in Edina will get some much-anticipated relief from construction.

Metro Transit says work on a new bus rapid transit project at 50th Street and France Avenue is expected to wrap up in mid-November.

But that’s a couple months later than many businesses were initially told it would be done, causing growing frustrations surrounding the work.

This work started in early summer and many businesses were told it would be done by Labor Day.

“This is a string of broken promises,” said Joseph Rueter, owner of Vivront.

JRueter’s shop has been open at 50th and France for almost one year. But he fears the chopping block is a reality for some businesses if what’s happening outside keeps up much longer.



“We overachieved in June. They put the cones in the street and our business has been cut in half — it’s not viable with construction,” Rueter said.



Construction has been ongoing for more than five months, causing road closures for drivers and detours for shoppers.



“Quite literally right now you can’t get to one of our co-businesses down the block,” Rueter said.



“It has been challenging and we’re ready for it to be over,” said Rebecca Sorensen, director of the 50th and France Business and Professional Association.



On Friday, Sorensen met with Metro Transit project leaders who tell 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS the project is expected to be completed on Nov. 15.



“We are going to kick everyone out Nov. 15. I don’t care if I have to come here and do it myself,” Sorensen said.



The reason behind the work is to add a new bus stop as part of Metro Transit’s E Line bus rapid transit project.



“From the beginning, the business owners here were welcoming an improvement but worried it was going to hit holiday,” Rueter said.



With the holidays right around the corner, these businesses are hopeful this latest deadline sticks.



“We are going to come roaring back for the holidays, we are certain of it,” Sorensen said.