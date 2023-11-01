1 dead, 1 seriously injured in Brooklyn Park shooting

A shooting Tuesday evening in Brooklyn Park left one man dead and another in the hospital, police said.

The shooting was reported just after 5 p.m. near the corner of 73rd and Zane avenues, the Brooklyn Park Police Department said in a news release. Responding officers found two men who had been shot at the scene.

One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene; the second was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, police said.

Officers used a K-9 to search the neighborhood for the shooter but could not find a suspect.

The victim’s name will be released pending an autopsy and family notification.

More information is expected to be released Tuesday night. Check back for updates.