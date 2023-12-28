Brooklyn Park man who survived brutal assault with baseball bat on road to recovery

A Brooklyn Park man is now out of the hospital after he was nearly killed in a brutal attack earlier this month.

Devon Gray, 23, suffered severe injuries after he was beaten with a metal bat for over a minute.

Authorities charged a suspect, 32-year-old Mario Riera-Arias, with attempted first-degree murder.

In the early morning hours of Dec. 9, Gray returned home to his mother’s house in Brooklyn Park. Home security footage shows a man with a metal bat attacking Gray from behind as he walks up to the door.

“We heard his car pull up, so we thought everything was fine. So a few minutes later we kept hearing a tick, tick, tick, and we just didn’t know what he was doing,” said Christine Lauretta, Gray’s mom.

Lauretta and others rushed outside to find Gray unresponsive and chased the suspect away.

“He was all bloody. It was really bad,” Lauretta said. “I was in disbelief. I didn’t know what to think or who would have done this.”

Gray suffered skull fractures and severe groin injuries. Court documents say he was hit nearly 50 times with that bat.

“For this guy to come out of nowhere and just try and kill him it’s just beyond me,” Lauretta said.

Riera-Arias was later arrested and remains in custody on $1 million bail. Authorities believe Riera-Arias was estranged from his ex-wife and she was in some sort of relationship with Gray.

“He didn’t know anything about this existing relationship that he was in, so had someone said something to him he would have backed off completely,” Lauretta said.

Gray works as a detention deputy with the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office, and now he’s trying to just do basic things like walk and talk.

“Basically learning everything from scratch again,” Lauretta said.