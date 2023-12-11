1 injured, 1 in custody after Brooklyn Park assault

One person has serious injuries and another was taken into custody after an assault in Brooklyn Park on Saturday morning.

Law enforcement states that at around 3 a.m., Brooklyn Park police reported to an assault in the 7900 block of Girard Court North.

Officers found a victim who had severe injuries from the incident and was brought to the hospital where he remains in critical condition at the time of this writing. Authorities state that the suspect fled the scene.

According to police, detectives began investigating and found the suspect at a home in Chaska where he was taken into custody. The suspect was identified as 32-year-old Mario Ricardo Riera-Arias from Fridley.

Riera-Arias is currently being held at the Ramsey County Jail for attempted murder.