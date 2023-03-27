Brooklyn Center shooting happened outside active Girl Scouts meeting

The Girl Scouts River Valleys building in Brooklyn Center was closed Monday after a shooting near the parking lot left six people hurt, including some juveniles.

Brooklyn Center police say shots were fired around 6:45 p.m. Sunday near the Girl Scouts building along Brooklyn Boulevard Service Road. Northport Elementary School is also close by; however, children are on spring break.

In a letter to all Girl Scout River Valleys members, the organization’s CEO, Marisa Williams, said a troop meeting was taking place in the service center at the time of the incident. Williams said no scouts or volunteers were hurt.

“I spoke with the troop leader this morning, and she shared that the girls all responded to her instructions and remained calm,” Williams’ letter said.

The organization is now short of vehicles after windows were shattered by bullets.

In a statement to 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, the organization said, in part, “We value being part of the Brooklyn Center community, supporting youth and volunteers, and are deeply saddened by the violence in our neighborhood. Girl Scouts River Valleys staff responded quickly and are currently assessing property damage.”

Neighbors in the area say they are upset because the shooting happened in close proximity to where children typically gather.

“That’s uncalled for, and especially around a Girl Scout building. What happens if some of those little kids were out here by chance, picking up more cookies to sell at Cub?” said Peter Lambertz of Brooklyn Center.

“It was very upsetting. Right here at a school, at a Girl Scout building. This is a pretty family-oriented neighborhood,” said Deborah Drury.

Police say 50 or more casings were found when officers arrived on scene. Investigators say six people, including juveniles, later showed up at the hospital. All six victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

“My son and his wife, who also live in Brooklyn Center, just moved out of there because of this kind of activity,” said Lambertz.

While neighbors are shaken up, those working in the area hope the crime won’t deter people from coming back.

“It just does make a difference for people’s safety and people coming into my office or into this area,” said Robert Rampi, who owns an accounting firm in the facility next to the Girl Scouts building.

Girl Scouts River Valleys said they are offering professional counseling services to the troop members. The organization’s Brooklyn Center building will reopen Tuesday.

Police have not arrested any suspects but say they have “several active leads.”