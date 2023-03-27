6, including juveniles, shot in Brooklyn Center

Hospital staff members are treating six people for non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting Sunday night in Brooklyn Center, according to police.

Hennepin County Sheriff Dawanna Witt tells 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS that some of those who were shot are juveniles.

Brooklyn Park officers responded to a shots fired call around 6:45 p.m. Sunday at the frontage road near the 5600 block of Brooklyn Boulevard.

Officers found 50 or more casings from weapons of three different calibers, police say, but no victims were in the area.

Eventually, six people with non-life-threatening gunshot injuries showed up at the same hospital.

Police have not arrested any suspects as of posting but say they have “several active leads.”

Authorities are investigating.