Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament begins Wednesday in Minneapolis

Big Ten Women's Basketball Tournament Starts Wednesday at Target Center

The Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament gets underway Wednesday night at Target Center in Minneapolis.

Basketball fans are returning to Minneapolis for the second year in a row for the women’s tournament. As previously reported by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, the 2023 tournament was the first time the event was played outside of Indianapolis since 2015, when games were played just outside Chicago.

This year’s event is already sold out for the first time in its history, and officials are expecting more than 109,000 fans over five days at Target Center.

Events get started at 5:30 p.m., with 13th-seeded Northwestern taking on 12th-seeded Purdue. About 25 minutes after that game ends, the University of Minnesota Gophers will play Rutgers.

The top four seeds are automatically through to play in the quarterfinals on Friday. Those teams are Indiana, Ohio State, Michigan State and Iowa, which is led by the NCAA college basketball’s all-time scoring record holder, Caitlin Clark.

The games wrap up on Sunday.

Target Center will host the men’s tournament next week. Tickets are still available for those games.