2 adults escape East Bde Maka Ska house fire

Minneapolis fire officials say two people are being medically evaluated and helped by the Red Cross after their home caught fire Tuesday morning in the city’s East Bde Maka Ska neighborhood.

Crews with the Minneapolis Fire Department were called to a home in the 3400 block of Bde Maka Ska Parkway around 8:45 a.m. Responding crews found heavy smoke along with flames on the first floor that were quickly spreading to the second and third floors, according to a news release from the fire department.

Two people, described as “elderly residents” by the Minneapolis Fire Department, were already outside of the home when firefighters arrived.

Crews then called for a second alarm in order to bring in additional personnel and equipment as flames began to go through the roof of the home. Fire crews used handlines and an aerial ladder water tower to pour water onto the fire, according to the news release.

The two residents were taken to the hospital for treatment and to be evaluated.

No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.